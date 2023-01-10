‘Supergirl’ ready to move past controversy in highly anticipated rematch with Ekaterina Vandaryeva

‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak wants to move past all the controversy in a highly anticipated rematch with ‘Barbie’ Ekaterina Vandaryeva this Friday, January 13.

At the start of the new year in January 2022, ‘Supergirl’ entered her second ONE Muay Thai bout in high spirits. Unfortunately, nothing could’ve prepared her for the flurry of criticism and backlash she received on social media following a controversial split-decision victory over Belarusian striker Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

Ahead of her anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, ‘Supergirl’ is ready to rise above the hate and focus on giving everything she has to get a convincing finish.

In an exclusive interview, the 19-year-old prodigy told ONE Championship:

“I try to understand everything and keep my chin up. I know we can’t control what people say. And it doesn’t bother me anymore. Anyway, it is the greatest lesson I have learned in my life. I’ve learned to select only constructive comments to improve myself more and ignore those toxic ones.”

Anna Jaroonsak is not your average teenager. She competed in 43 Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in her native country before staging her promotional debut at the age of 16 in September 2020.

At ONE: A New Breed II, it didn’t take long for Jaroonsak to make her first splash in the headlines. She defeated Argentinian Muay Thai champion Milagros Lopez via technical knockout in the first round.

Despite her shock debut, it was perhaps too soon for Jaroonsak to fight another Muay Thai champion in Ekaterina Vandaryeva. The Belarusian striker was on another level and was arguably the best fighter that night, which earned her a $50,000 USD performance bonus as a result.

‘Supergirl’ determined to put on a show for North American fans

‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is motivated to put on a show to kick-off the new year.

Following in her older sister’s footsteps, two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak, ‘Supergirl’ is razor-focused on achieving a belt of her own under the promotion. But, it’s going to take another win to edge her closer to her goal.

Over the last year, with the help of her sister and father, who owns a Muay Thai gym in Bangkok, Anna Jaroonsak has been improving her game on a daily basis. She can’t wait to prove all the haters wrong with a dominant performance against Vandaryeva this Friday, January 13 via Prime Video.

In the same interview, she promised fans:

“This time, I am so determined to put on the show. I’d like to show my full capacity.”

Poll : 0 votes