Supergirl reveals she was hurt by comments made by her own Thai people about her last fight

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak is on a warrior's journey to defeat 'Barbie' Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video again. She earned a contentious victory against 'Barbie' last time out, which led to some online vitriol.

It was a close decision, and many viewers felt that 'Supergirl' deserved to take a loss rather than a win. ONE Championship fans complained online on various social media pages.

Anna Jaroonsak read people's comments and was not happy. In an interview with ONE, the Thai-born athlete explained:

"What got me down the most was trash comments. Most of the comments from foreigners were okay. But from Thai people, some comments were harsh and hurt me. I’d never felt in such a situation. I couldn’t handle those criticisms."

Online bullying is ubiquitous in any social media space, even by one's own followers and fellow citizens. 'Supergirl' continued:

“I was crying like a baby. I couldn’t even watch the match. I shut myself in the room and told my sister to turn off my phone because I didn’t want to accidentally read comments on social media anymore. That made me understand why movie stars or artists get depressed from trash comments."

To prove them all wrong, Anna Jaroonsak will have to defeat Ekaterina Vandaryeva in Muay Thai once again at ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13.

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak wants to make it unmistakable

Upcoming in their second fight, Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak wants to make it entirely evident who the better Muay Thai striker is. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai-born athlete said:

"I want the result to be crystal clear this time so there won’t be any room for arguments. It doesn’t matter if I win or lose, but it must be clear-cut. This time, I am so determined to put on the show. I’d like to show my full capacity.”

Anna Jaroonsak began her Muay Thai journey at the young age of 3. She would go on to have dozens of victories before she was even 16 years old. Anna eventually earned a national Muay Thai title in the PBA.

On January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6, Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak wants to end her ongoing series against 'Barbie' Ekaterina Vandaryeva and silence her critics. This fight can be viewed on YouTube and watch.onefc.com after the main event.

