Watch: Supergirl's Muay Thai is dangerous even with her eyes closed

Young Muay Thai prodigy Anna Jaroonsak, better known as 'Supergirl' and the younger sister of 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak, has been blowing away MMA fans with skills well beyond her years. Though 'Supergirl' has only made two appearances in the ONE circle, she is poised to be a breakout star for the promotion in the coming years.

Jaroonsak's biggest weapon is her devastating knees, something she has practiced so often that she can land them with pinpoint precision with her eyes closed. ONE Championship's Twitter account recently released a video clip of Jaroonsak doing just that during a recent training session.

The caption read:

"Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak can do it with her eyes closed!"

See the post below:

Anna Jaroonsak made herself known to the world when she debuted for ONE Championship in September 2020. At the time, Jaroonsak was just 16 years old. She defeated her opponent, Milagros Lopez, via a first-round knockout just one minute into the bout. Jaroonsak has since competed in the ONE circle once more, defeating Ekaterina Vandaryeva by way of a split decision to take back-to-back fights under the ONE banner.

'Supergirl' Jaroonsak's victory over Vandaryeva came with some controversy

Jaroonsak earned her second win in a row by defeating Vandaryeva at ONE: Heavy Hitters. However, many within the MMA community believe that the judges were wrong in scoring the bout for Jaroonsak.

'Supergirl' was taken to the hospital following the contest for a severe hematoma that had formed on her forehead. When ONE spoke to Vandaryeva regarding the split decision, she said:

"You shouldn't be asking me. You should be asking the judges. I did more hits, more kicks, and they were more accurate. I don't know what else I have to do to win here."

Both fighters did accept an immediate rematch, but no date has been set for the contest. When Jaroonsak discussed the outcome of the bout, she acknowledged that Vandaryeva was the better of the two that evening.

"When you're fighting, you have to get hurt," she said. "I got the W last night but the performance was so bad for me. Due to COVID and school stuff, I hadn't fought for one year and four months. It wasn't my best performance but I did try my best at that time and keep forward for the whole fight. And I'm truly sorry that the results by the judges made you guys not happy with that. I fought and let the judges did their job. That's out of my control. Sorry about that again."

Despite losing the bout, ONE Championship awarded Vandaryeva a $50,000 performance bonus for her effort.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far