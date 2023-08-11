Supergirl says Lara Fernandez’s game plan didn’t surprise her: “She always fought like this”

At just 19 years of age, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak has proved during her short time at ONE Championship that she’s ready to tackle any assignment and pass them all with flying colors.

Although there has been a small blip in her otherwise perfect record, that being her split decision loss to Stamp Fairtex earlier this year, the Jaroonsak Muaythai representative is eager to welcome any challenge that gets in her way of a possible shot at the world title.

Indeed, her dominating win over Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, August 4, is a statement that proves she’s ready to step up to the plate in the future.

The teenage prodigy controlled her kickboxing duel from start to end, utilizing her punishing straight right hand, knees, and heavy combinations to knock the wind off Lara Fernandez’s sail.

Although the Spanish sensation attempted to gain something for herself in the third stanza, ‘Supergirl’s offensive work early on earned her a win in the eyes of all three judges who scored at ringside in the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Dominating Fernandez, an ISKA kickboxing and a WBC Muay Thai world champion, is no easy feat, though. But the Thai pointed out that she had her rival’s strategy in her pocket based on watching her previous fights.

She told South China Morning Post:

“I watched every fight she fought, and I saw she always fought like this.”

Watch the interview here:

With a good eye to recognize, understand, and overcome different fighters, the 19-year-old superstar is not your average young phenom.

It takes years to develop these traits, and with her far from being in her prime, ‘Supergirl’ is on a path to greatness if she has this mindset locked in for the future in ONE Championship.

Catch her win at ONE Fight Night 13 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to fans in North America.