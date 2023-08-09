Supergirl says her youth is not a problem in world title quest: “I’m so confident in my technique”

Upon signing with ONE Championship, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak stepped into the promotion as one of the youngest athletes on the roster.

Immediately, any doubt as to whether she would be too young to compete at this level was dismissed, as she debuted with a 60-second knockout.

Having started training under her father at just three years old, Jaroonsak is used to being doubted due to her age. That, however, gets quashed away whenever she steps on the global stage to compete.

What she may lack in life experience, she more than makes up for with her lifetime experience in martial arts and competition.

At ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend, the 19-year-old returned to the circle to try and rebound from her first loss under the ONE Championship banner.

Defeating Lara Fernandez at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Jaroonsak continues to look like a veteran beyond her years with her performances.

With three wins during her promotional tenure and the one narrow loss to former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex, the Thai striker knows that she is on the cusp of fighting for a world title.

In her post-event interview, ‘Supergirl’ was asked whether she believes her age and experience would become a factor in a world championship contest.

Unsurprisingly, she is confident in the skills and experience that she has already built up at a young age.

She said:

“I don’t think my age is a problem. I’m so confident in my technique, my power, and my performance.”

North American viewers can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.