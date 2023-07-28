Supergirl says she needs to figure out ‘little things’ to adapt her Muay Thai style to kickboxing

Muay Thai star Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak is ready to adapt her fighting style when she competes again in a kickboxing match next week.

The Jaroonsak Muaythai standout is featured at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

She will go up against Cristina Morales of Spain in an atomweight kickboxing showdown, part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Supergirl shared she does not expect to overextend herself in adapting her Muay Thai style to kickboxing, saying:

“If I keep practicing and change my Muay Thai style to kickboxing, there might be little things I need to figure out.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will see Supergirl compete in her second straight kickboxing match in ONE Championship.

In January this year, the 19-year-old phenom took on Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in a strawweight kickboxing joust on very short notice but still performed exemplary, narrowly losing by split decision.

She is now looking to get back on the winning track and continue her push of winning the atomweight kickboxing world title down the line.

Like her opponent, in search of a rebound victory is Christina Morales.

The 30-year-old Spanish kickboxer made her ONE debut in September 2021, losing by technical knockout (punches) in the second round. She has not competed under the promotion since.

Prior to joining ONE, Morales was a former ISKA world champion with over 50 professional fights to her credit.