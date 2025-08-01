Supergirl says social media hate nearly had her quit fighting career: "It really affected my mental health"

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak has opened up about the mental health struggles that nearly ended her promising fighting career, revealing how social media negativity pushed her to the brink of retirement.The 21-year-old Thai striker returns to action against Teodora Kirilova in atomweight Muay Thai war at ONE Fight Night 34 this Friday, August 1, following a two-year hiatus that allowed her to rediscover her passion for martial arts.&quot;Honestly, I've been fighting since I was 8 years old, training constantly without any long breaks. But over the past couple of years, as I started gaining recognition and social media became a big part of it, it really affected my mental health,&quot; the youngster told ONE Championship.&quot;I almost quit fighting because of all the negative comments online. I felt so down, almost depressed and having panic attacks. Sometimes I couldn't even sleep.&quot;The Thai sensation's struggles with online criticism reached a breaking point, causing severe anxiety and sleepless nights that threatened to derail her promising career.During her time away from competition, though, the martial artist found a way to overcome her struggles through discipline and hard work.The ONE Champioship athlete channeled her energy into opening her family gym in Phuket, Supergirl Jaroonsak Gym, after convincing her parents to relocate from Bangkok, finding renewed purpose beyond her own fighting career.Now she returns to ONE Championship's global stage with a fresh perspective and the mental clarity needed to showcase her elite-level skills inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeodora Kirilova hunting for a knockout against SupergirlStanding across from 'Supergirl' will be veteran Bulgarian scrapper Teodora Kirilova, who is determined to claim her first ONE Championship victory in spectacular fashion.The 34-year-old has spent over a year preparing for her return after suffering her promotional debut loss to Shir Cohen. So much so, she's predicting an early finish against the returning Thai sensation.&quot;It will be a real firefight and interesting, in which I will win. To score a knockout will be the greatest thing. Maybe in the second round,&quot; Kirilova told ONE Championship.The Bulgarian's bold prediction demonstrates her belief that her experience advantage and improved preparation will prove decisive against 'Supergirl's aggressive but sometimes reckless fighting style.Don't miss this explosive atomweight Muay Thai clash when ONE Fight Night 34 broadcasts live on Friday night, exclusively available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers across the United States and Canada at no additional charge. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post