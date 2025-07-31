  • home icon
  Supergirl on why she took a break from competing: "It just wasn't enjoyable anymore"

Supergirl on why she took a break from competing: "It just wasn't enjoyable anymore"

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 31, 2025 11:46 GMT
Anna
Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak steps back inside the Circle on August 1. [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak has opened up about the mental health struggles that led to her two-year hiatus from ONE Championship competition, revealing how social media negativity nearly ended her fighting career.

The 21-year-old Thai striker returns to action against Bulgarian opponent Teodora Kirilova in an atomweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, following an extended break that allowed her to rediscover her passion for martial arts.

"Before, fighting was fun for me, and I felt so happy. But when the negative comments started coming in, it just wasn't enjoyable anymore. It felt like it wasn't a sport anymore," 'Supergirl' told ONE Championship during a pre-fight interview.
"However, taking a break and trying other things, like modeling and working on the gym, really helped. When I came back to training, I felt like I regained my energy. My training is really coming together now."

The Thai sensation's struggles with online criticism had reached a breaking point, causing panic attacks and sleepless nights that threatened to derail her promising career.

Supergirl navigated through that difficult stretch by setting up her new gym in Phuket

That said, during her time away from competition, the PBA Thailand champion channeled her energy into opening Supergirl Jaroonsak Gym in Phuket after convincing her entire family to relocate from Bangkok.

The family-run facility, which had its grand opening earlier this year has provided her with renewed purpose beyond her own fighting career.

Her entrepreneurial venture has allowed her to work alongside her father Jaroon Chanthasri, who serves as head coach, while creating a supportive environment for the next generation of Thai fighters.

The gym project has given her the mental space needed to rebuild her relationship with martial arts, transforming what had become a source of stress back into something she genuinely enjoys.

As such, her return to ONE Championship represents not just a comeback, but a testament to the healing power of finding purpose beyond personal achievement.

Catch her back in action against Kirilova at ONE Fight Night 34, which will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada this Friday, August 1.

