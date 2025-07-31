  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Supergirl stepped away from fighting to open her own gym in Phuket: “I do everything myself”

Supergirl stepped away from fighting to open her own gym in Phuket: “I do everything myself”

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 31, 2025 07:22 GMT
Supergirl | Image by ONE Championship
Supergirl | Image by ONE Championship

It takes a lot of courage to step out of one's comfort zone, but Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak knew it was a necessary move in the right direction.

Ad

The 21-year-old Thai star chose to leave the limelight for the last two years, as she focused on relocating the family gym she has known all her life.

While initially filled with doubts, 'Supergirl' rolled the dice and closed shop in Bangkok, Thailand, and opened Supergirl Jaroonsak Gym in the tropical paradise of Phuket.

In a ONE Championship interview, the former PBA Thailand Champion recalled the struggles of leaving everything behind for a fresh start.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It’s been really tough. I don’t have any business partners. It’s just me, my parents, and our family. I do everything myself – accounting, website, marketing, etc. I spent about a year focusing entirely on setting all of this up when I was away from fighting."
Ad

With the help of her doting family, Supergirl's venture has become a thriving Muay Thai haven for professional fighters and hobbyists alike.

Now, the Thai fan-favorite is ready to resume her promising professional career on the global stage of the world's largest martial arts organization.

Anna will take on Teodora Kirilova of Bulgaria in a three-round atomweight Muay Thai tiff at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.

The full event will emanate from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on August 1, live in US Primetime. Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness this martial arts spectacle free.

Ad

'Supergirl' reveals reason behind move to Phuket

'Supergirl's decision to leave the busy streets of Bangkok for a more serene atmosphere in Phuket is already paying dividends.

For one, the move gave her some newfound inspiration to chase her dreams.

"We moved to Phuket to open a gym because we saw that there are a lot of fighters here, and the weather is much better," she told ONE.
Ad
"In Bangkok, I had air pollution allergies, so we decided to move here. I felt like Phuket offers more opportunities for a gym, with more places to run and train."

Follow Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on 'Supergirl's' comeback fight.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications