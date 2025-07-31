Supergirl stepped away from fighting to open her own gym in Phuket: “I do everything myself”

It takes a lot of courage to step out of one's comfort zone, but Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak knew it was a necessary move in the right direction.The 21-year-old Thai star chose to leave the limelight for the last two years, as she focused on relocating the family gym she has known all her life.While initially filled with doubts, 'Supergirl' rolled the dice and closed shop in Bangkok, Thailand, and opened Supergirl Jaroonsak Gym in the tropical paradise of Phuket.In a ONE Championship interview, the former PBA Thailand Champion recalled the struggles of leaving everything behind for a fresh start.&quot;It’s been really tough. I don’t have any business partners. It’s just me, my parents, and our family. I do everything myself – accounting, website, marketing, etc. I spent about a year focusing entirely on setting all of this up when I was away from fighting.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the help of her doting family, Supergirl's venture has become a thriving Muay Thai haven for professional fighters and hobbyists alike.Now, the Thai fan-favorite is ready to resume her promising professional career on the global stage of the world's largest martial arts organization.Anna will take on Teodora Kirilova of Bulgaria in a three-round atomweight Muay Thai tiff at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs Jarvis on Prime Video.The full event will emanate from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on August 1, live in US Primetime. Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness this martial arts spectacle free.'Supergirl' reveals reason behind move to Phuket'Supergirl's decision to leave the busy streets of Bangkok for a more serene atmosphere in Phuket is already paying dividends.For one, the move gave her some newfound inspiration to chase her dreams.&quot;We moved to Phuket to open a gym because we saw that there are a lot of fighters here, and the weather is much better,&quot; she told ONE.&quot;In Bangkok, I had air pollution allergies, so we decided to move here. I felt like Phuket offers more opportunities for a gym, with more places to run and train.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollow Sportskeeda MMA for the latest on 'Supergirl's' comeback fight.