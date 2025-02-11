Superlek admits he was “happy and proud” to see Rodtang doubting himself ahead of their 2023 super fight

His inspiring win over Rodtang Jitmuangnon wasn't the only thing Superlek Kiatmoo9 celebrated following their epic clash in September 2023. ;mb. ymyk9oi0

The now-reigning two-sport king is glad he's the first and only fighter to have made Rodtang doubtful of himself.

In an interview with Nicknachat, the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion admitted that he was ecstatic when he found out about what he did to Rodtang.

Superlek said:

"It makes me happy and proud because a fellow professional praised me like this."

Rodtang and Superlek are often regarded as two of this generation's greatest Muay Thai, and their super fight in September became the stuff of martial arts legend.

The hallowed Lumpinee Stadium was the perfect backdrop for their three-round collision in Bangkok which saw both fighters throw everything at each other.

Rodtang managed to cut Superlek across the forehead midway through the first round, a gash that persisted throughout the fight.

Superlek, however, landed a critical knockdown in the final minute of the second round.

That knockdown became the fight's turning point and Superlek went on to secure the dramatic unanimous decision win.

With the match ending in such a climactic way, fans have been clamoring for a rematch between Superlek and Rodtang.

However, that super fight could wait for a little while longer.

The pair of future legends have their respective tasks ahead of them at the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Rodtang will headline the card against Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super fight.

Superlek, meanwhile, will defend take ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a unification match for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at E-Plus.

Superlek admits Rodtang pushed him to his absolute limits in their 2023 super fight

Superlek knew he and Rodtang would always be synonymous with each other.

The pair are already tabbed as future legends of the sport, and their first meeting in Bangkok showed why they are considered as such.

In the same interview with Nickynachat, Superlek said Rodtang pushed him to his breaking point when they squared off in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

"When we were done in the ring, coming down from the ring, I didn’t expect it to be this intense. It was so exciting. Rodtang fought with all his might, too."

Watch Superlek's entire interview below:

