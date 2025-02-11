Superlek credits Rodtang for pushing him to the limit in their historic duel: “Rodtang fought with all his might”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has had many top-caliber fights in his illustrious martial arts career. Among the standouts was his Muay Thai joust with fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon over a year ago.

The two collided in the headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023 in a catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai showdown. And true as billed, the clash went down as an epic barnburner.

Superlek won the match by decision following an intense and eventful strike-fest that had both fighters unleashing their top-notch skills throughout the three-rounder. 'The Iron Man' gave a cut to 'The Kicking Machine' in the head, but it was not enough to stop the latter from going ahead and completing the victory.

In an interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout spoke about the epic clash with Rodtang, highlighting how it was one of the matches that he truly enjoyed doing as it severely tested him as a fighter.

He said:

"When we were done in the ring, coming down from the ring, I didn’t expect it to be this intense. It was so exciting. Rodtang fought with all his might, too."

Watch the interview below:

The win over Rodtang was one of the 11 straight Superlek has racked in the last two and a half years in ONE Championship. In that stretch, he also won world titles in two sports, currently holding the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight world titles.

Superlek, Rodtang featured at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon return to action next month as they are featured against separate opponents in ONE Championship's marquee event in Japan.

The Thai superstars are part of the stacked card for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama and marking the return of the promotion to the "Land of the Rising Sun" for the second straight year.

Superlek will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the first time in a unification bout against interim world champion Nabil Anane. It will also be a rematch of their first encounter in June 2023, where 'The Kicking Machine' made short work of the then-ONE debuting Algerian-Thai fighter Anane, winning by knockout in the opening round.

Rodtang, meanwhile, will headline ONE 172 in a long-awaited flyweight kickboxing showdown against Japanese legend Takeru Segawa. The two have been tipped to battle ever since 'The Natural Born Crusher' joined the promotion in 2023.

For more information on ONE 172, check out watch.onefc.com.

