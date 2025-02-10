“It was the most historic fight” - Superlek believes his epic war with Rodtang will go down in the annals of Muay Thai history 

Two-sport and two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has almost 200 career professional bouts to his name. Still, as far as 'The Kicking Machine' is concerned, his three-round absolute brawl with Rodtang Jitmuangnon is easily his most memorable fight to date.

Fittingly dubbed as 'The Muay Thai Fight of the Century', the pair of Thai megastars, who were both on top of their games, locked horns in the monumental ONE Friday Fights 34 back in 2023.

The highly-awaited clash between two of the best 135-pound strikers in the world lived up to the hype and more, as they showcased the true beauty of 'The Art of Eight Limbs' for the whole world to see.

Superlek recently recalled the epicness of that historic battle in a YouTube interview on Nickynachat's channel:

"If we’re talking about the most exciting fight, it would probably be Rodtang. It was the most historic fight. It was the fight everyone wanted to see. It was also the fight that caused me the most drama."

Superlek versus Rodtang was truly a non-stop action-packed high-level duel from start to finish. Both warriors had their moments, with Rodtang giving Superlek a crimson mask and a permanent forehead scar.

However, the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion eventually got the well-earned unanimous decision win after scoring an emphatic knockdown in the second round.

Superlek and Rodtang are booked for respective matches at ONE 172

While the world is still awaiting a rematch between two of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world today, it seems like they're traversing separate paths in the meantime.

The pair of Thai wrecking balls, however, will reunite at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo on March 23.

'The Iron Man' will headline the massive event alongside hometown hero Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing showdown.

Superlek, on the other hand, will unify the bantamweight Muay Thai world titles against interim king Nabil Anane.

Head over to onefc.com for more details about ONE 172.

