Superlek on challenging Jonathan Haggerty for another world title: “I just enjoy fighting with great fighters”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is focused on fighting world-class competition, regardless of who it is.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has dominated during his ONE Championship tenure, leading to a 7-0 Muay Thai record and a 3-1 kickboxing record. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has been consistent with his desire to fight the best competition, which won’t change if he’s matched up against Jonathan Haggerty in the future.

During an interview with ONE, Superlek was asked about potentially fighting Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. The Thai superstar responded by saying:

“Nothing in particular. I just enjoy fighting with great fighters, because it is a challenge to myself and it only makes me get better at my skills.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has already fought three times in the calendar year. He started in January with a unanimous decision win against Daniel Puertas for the vacant flyweight kickboxing world title. Two months later, the 27-year-old defended his throne for the first time with a brutal third-round knockout against Danial Williams.

‘The Kicking Machine’ last fought on June 23, knocking out 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane in the first round of a Muay Thai bout. On July 14, he returns to the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division to headline ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Superlek has been matched up against Tagir Khalilov, who is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts. Khalilov was initially scheduled to fight a different opponent before the ONE Fight Night 12 main event fell through, leading to ‘The Kicking Machine’ stepping in to save the day.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down inside the legendary Lumpine Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

