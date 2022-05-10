"Some people get hit and show signs of pain, but I don’t" - Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to show ultimate toughness at ONE 157

ONE Championship is filled with the most elite of strikers, yet Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows he has one attribute that puts him above the rest.

The Thai striker takes pride in his dauntless toughness and can show it in full force when he takes on Taiki Naito in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals. The opening GP round is set for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said there’s no one in Muay Thai’s flyweight division who’s as tough as he is.

“My toughness and relentlessness [set me apart]. Some of my opponents may be strong, but they can’t compare with me in the term of toughness. Some people get hit and show signs of pain, but I don’t.”

He added that he has so much faith in his fortitude that he’ll only use two kinds of strikes in the eight-man tournament.

“I will use only two weapons for this World Grand Prix – my kicks and my elbows. But I’ll make my kicks and elbows something special. If you’re not careful, you’ll be knocked out.”

Superlek went 4-0 in his first four fights in the promotion and his only loss in ONE Championship was when he challenged Ilias Ennahachi for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in February 2021.

Nevertheless, he’s still one of the most dangerous strikers in the promotion. The 26-year-old from Buriram, Thailand is the No.2 contender in both the Muay Thai and kickboxing rankings in the flyweight division.

Naito, meanwhile, is 5-1 in his ONE Championship tenure. His last two wins saw him beat former title contenders Wang Wenfeng and Petchdam Petchyindee via unanimous decision.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is grateful to be part of Grand Prix

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is aware of his stature as one of the best fighters in his division. His inclusion into the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix was just the right push he wanted in his career.

Already a former kickboxing title contender, Superlek has a chance to boost his stock further in the Muay Thai ranks. A win against Naito would surely be huge, but winning the entire tournament is a whole experience altogether.

“I’m super excited to be part of the Muay Thai World Grand Prix because this is a very big tournament. And it’s under Muay Thai rules that I am good at, too. I think I’m one of the best Muay Thai fighters to show my skills in this competition.”

He added:

“It’s an important tournament for me because, deep down inside, I hope to get the belt. I’m so inspired, and I want to come back successful in this historic World Grand Prix.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 begins his journey to Grand Prix glory on May 20 at ONE 157.

Edited by Harvey Leonard