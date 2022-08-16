“I’d like to make his dream come true” - Superlek Kiatmoo9 wants to honor father by dethroning Rodtang

ONE Championship Muay Thai star Superlek Kiatmoo9 is just one win away from moving on to the final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament. At ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, Walter Goncalves stands in his way to earn the right to face the winner of the other semifinal pairing between Rodtang Jitmuantnon and Savvas Michael.

During Superlek’s recent interview with ONE Championship, the conversation moved out of the circle as the four-time Muay Thai world champion discussed the relationship he had with his estranged father.

The two connected after never knowing one another. Intent on making up for lost time, the two stayed in contact and Superlek said his father regularly offers words of encouragement heading into a fight.

“He tells me to concentrate on my practice, to take care of myself, and don’t stay up so late. When I have a fight, he always encourages me to focus. He really wants to see me become the [ONE] world champion one day, and I’d like to make his dream come true.”

Though the general consensus has pegged Superlek as the favorite to move on to the tournament finals, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will need all the encouragement he can get against a tough opponent in Walter Goncalves on August 26.

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s toughness sets him apart from other ONE Championship strikers

At just 26 years old, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has amassed an impressive record that includes 128 career wins. He is also undefeated in ONE Championship Muay Thai competition with a record of 4-0.

The relatively young product of Kiatmoo9 Gym believes that what sets him apart from other practitioners is his toughness and relentlessness in a fight. Speaking to ONE, ‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“My toughness and relentlessness [set me apart]. Some of my opponents may be strong, but they can’t compare with me in the term of toughness. Some people get hit and show signs of pain, but I don’t.”

As for how he plans to win the Grand Prix, Superlek Kiatmoo9 only needs two things.

“I will use only two weapons for this World Grand Prix – my kicks and my elbows. But I’ll make my kicks and elbows something special. If you’re not careful, you’ll be knocked out.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard