Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves, who has the best chance of dethroning Rodtang?

On August 26, Muay Thai sensation Superlek Kiatmoo9 will step back into the circle to face Walter Goncalves in the first of two semi-final bouts in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament.

Neither fighter will have to wait long to find out who they meet in the tournament finals. The second semi-final contest between reigning flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael will go down just hours after Superlek and Goncalves meet.

While the flyweight Muay Thai world title is not on the line in the tournament, both Superlek and Goncalves are fighting for the opportunity to dethrone the reigning Muay Thai king.

ONE Championship has taken a look at the eagerly anticipated return of Superlek in a highlight reel on the promotion's YouTube channel, which you can see below:

Is Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon inevitable?

While anything can happen in combat sports, the general consensus is backing Superlek to move on and meet ‘The Iron Man’ in the tournament final later this year.

Of course, each fighter will have all eyes on their next opponent, but the prospect of a superfight between two of Muay Thai’s absolute best in a first-time meeting is enough to generate some serious excitement.

No matter the outcome of the contest, it feels like a showdown between ‘The Kicking Machine’ and ‘The Iron Man’ is an eventuality. Given that the flyweight Muay Thai world title is not on the line during the tournament, Rodtang is guaranteed to still be the world champion even if he loses at some point in the GP.

With Superlek Kiatmoo9 as the No.1 contender in the flyweight division, even a loss to Goncalves at ONE 160 or to Rodtang in the tournament final could end with him receiving a world title opportunity.

The only way the fight doesn’t happen is if Walter Goncalves or Savvas Michael go all the way and win the tournament. That is a possibility, but both enter their semi-final matches as sizeable underdogs.

