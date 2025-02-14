Superlek picks the most humble fighter between fellow Thai superstars Rodtang, Tawanchai, Superbon

With Thailand producing some of the most elite strikers in ONE Championship, fans may wonder how these warriors compare outside the ring. Who's the most confident? Who's the most reserved?

In a recent interview with Nickynachat, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 weighed in on the personalities of his fellow Thai superstars - Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Superbon.

When asked to rank who brags the most and who remains the most humble, the dual-sport king had a clear answer:

"Tawanchai. He's very humble. Always focused on fights and results."

Tawanchai has always seemed calm and relaxed in his appearances - both inside the ring and out. Rather than engage in trash talk or self-promotion, he is one to let his performance do the talking.

"I never thought I'd make it this far" - Superlek still lost for words on incredible two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship

Superlek Kiatmoo9 Despite his status as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world, Superlek still finds it hard to believe how far he has come.

The two-sport world champion has always been surrounded by elite Muay Thai practitioners as a young kid. Once he started competing, he quickly excelled in the province and set out to fight in Bangkok's stadiums.

The realization that fighters from elsewhere are on a different level had been discouraging for Superlek, but he persevered. And now that he has become part of the elite, inside him is still the young kid who finds it all so surreal.

Speaking with Nickynachat, Superlek opened up about his humble beginnings and the day it all became too real:

"I never thought that I'd make it this far. I was a country kid who never held a million baht before. Then one day, they announced it... I couldn't say anything. It felt like a dream. It's like everything flipped, from night to day."

Check out the full interview below:

