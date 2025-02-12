“I was really good” - Thai megastar Superlek admits he got discouraged early in his career when he first tasted defeat in Bangkok

Muay Thai history wouldn't have been the way it is if not for Superlek Kiatmoo9's undying dedication to the sport.

In an interview with Nickynachat, the reigning two-sport world champion revealed that he felt discouraged when he began competing in Bangkok's stadiums.

Superlek was already one of the best young prospects out of his hometown of Buriram, Thailand, but he felt he wasn't up to par when he experienced a few stunning defeats in the nation's capital.

"Yes. It was discouraging because I was really good from outside Bangkok. I have been winning from the provinces," said Superlek.

That perseverance ultimately made the now-reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion one of this generation's best strikers.

Superlek captured two Lumpinee Stadium world titles, a WBC Muay Thai world title, and several other accolades before he eventually signed with ONE Championship in 2019.

His arrival at ONE Championship then pushed his aura further.

Superlek holds a stellar 15-1 record in the promotion, his lone loss against former ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi, and became a two-sport world champion.

In January 2023, Superlek outlasted Spanish star Daniel Puertas for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 6.

Superlek then claimed his second piece of ONE Championship gold when he knocked out Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the headliner of ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

'The Kicking Machine' now looks to extend his legacy when he faces ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a unification match for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 172.

Superlek's matchup against Anane goes down on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at E-Plus.

Superlek wants to get a shot at MMA gold

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has already solidified his legacy as a future Muay Thai and kickboxing legend, yet he wants to add one more world title to his collection.

In the same interview with Nickynachat, Superlek said MMA remains a career option and he'd want to take a shot at MMA gold in ONE Championship.

"Yes, I do. I want to try it. Like a mixed-rules type of fight. I want to give it a try. But yeah, if not, the other belt I want is the MMA belt. It’s not easy, but I just want to try. Because I think I want to try something I’ve never done."

Watch Superlek's entire interview below:

