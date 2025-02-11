“I want to try something I’ve never done” - Muay Thai and kickboxing champ Superlek says MMA is part of his future plans

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has aspirations of becoming a three-sport athlete in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Already a world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing, 'The Kicking Machine' made a lot of fight fans happy after confirming his desire to try his hand at mixed martial arts someday.

Appearing in a vlog on Nickynachat's YouTube channel, Superlek showed intrigue in perhaps competing in a mixed-rules match in the home of martial arts.

However, the 29-year-old megastar revealed that his ultimate goal is to transition to MMA and perhaps even compete for another world title:

"Yes, I do. I want to try it. Like a mixed-rules type of fight. I want to give it a try. But yeah, if not, the other belt I want is the MMA belt. It’s not easy, but I just want to try. Because I think I want to try something I’ve never done."

Given his incredible skills in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', it's safe to say that Superlek will give an experienced MMA fighter trouble with his striking.

Now imagine if the two-sport world champion puts time into learning grappling and fortifies his wrestling and jiu-jitsu. That's a scary sight for any flyweight and bantamweight MMA fighter on the planet.

Superlek excited to return to Japan after Takeru megafight

Superlek has fond memories of 'The Land of The Rising Sun', where he bested Takeru Segawa in a five-round war at ONE 165 last year.

'The Kicking Machine' will return to Japan on March 23, where he'll look to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai belts against interim champ Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Speaking during the stacked event's press conference, the two-sport and two-division kingpin said:

"I am very happy to be back to fight in Japan again. I really appreciate the day when I fought [Takeru], even we fought in kickboxing rules."

