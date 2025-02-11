“People thought I was going to get knocked out” - Superlek says a lot of people doubted his chances against Takeru

The last time reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand competed in Japan, he fought against a beloved hometown hero.

Naturally, many fans and observers doubted his capacity to beat a Japanese icon on his home soil. But the confident Superlek says it was all smoke and mirrors. 'The Kicking Machine' knew he had what it took to beat 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa, and he delivered as much on fight night.

Speaking to Nickynachat in a recent interview, Superlek looked back on that fight and talked about the experience.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"Yes, confident. People thought I was going to get knocked out because he’s one of the top fighters in the world. When the matchup was announced, it was something that I thought, I have to win."

Superlek went to war with Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in January 2024, after stepping in on short notice for fellow Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

He put on one of his most impressive performances to date, when he delivered a shocking beatdown of Takeru to win by unanimous decision after five exciting rounds.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to face Nabil Anane in a world title unification at ONE 172 in Saitama

Bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai gold when he takes on interim king Nabil Anane in a much-awaited rematch.

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

