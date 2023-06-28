Superlek on potential Rodtang fight: “It’s not really top of my list right now”

While he is more than primed for a title shot, No.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not keen on battling reigning divisional king Rodtang Jitmuangnon anytime soon.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said that now is not the time yet for an all-Thai showdown with ‘The Iron Man’ as they still have different goals they want to achieve.

Superlek, who is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, shared to media following his most recent outing at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 in Bangkok:

“Well, not really. It’s not really top of my [list] right now. I believe that both me and Rodtang both have different goals. We also want to hold the belts in our divisions.”

Watch the interview below:

Superlek further solidified his hold of the top contender spot in the flyweight Muay Thai division following a scintillating first-round knockout win at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The Thai superstar sent 6-foot-2 opponent Nabil Anane crashing in their featured Muay Thai showdown at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek pounded on the lower part of the body of Nabil right from the get-go and finished things off with a solid straight right to the midsection from which his opponent dropped to the mat and was unable to continue after. The contest officially ended at the 2:03 mark of the first round.

Rodtang, for his part, was last in action in May at ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

He successfully defended his world title against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares by way of a second-round knockout (elbow to the jaw).

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

