Superlek proud to showcase the art of Muay Thai in beautiful destruction of Tagir Khalilov

Superlek Kiatmoo9 was determined to deliver another brilliant finish in his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week.

‘The Kicking Machine’ put on yet another stellar performance in front of a hometown crowd, picking up a second-straight win in the span of three weeks. Superlek came out from the get-go, looking to end his night early against Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov.

It took the Thai superstar less than two rounds to get the job done, overwhelming Khalilov to the point that he could only turn away, prompting the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Following the bout, ‘The Kicking Machine’ spoke about his highlight-reel finish, revealing that he had come out looking to take out the opposition quickly and give fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai an evening to remember:

“My plan was just to finish the fight by knockout or TKO and it doesn’t matter,” Superlek said in a post-fight interview. “A knee route is ok too, I just want to finish the fight beautifully and show the people the art of Muay Thai.”

Watch the full interview below:

With his eighth straight win in the art of eight limbs now in the books, Superlek is looking toward an opportunity to become a two-division ONE world champion. ‘The Kicking Machine’ hopes to square off with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the near future.

Is Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty the fight to make or is there another fight out there for ‘The Kicking Machine?’

