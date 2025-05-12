Superlek recalls the struggles he had to endure while growing up: "Every single baht was difficult to come by"

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be known for his wondrous striking displays under the ONE banner nowadays, but his fights are nowhere near as difficult as what he went through during his growing-up years.
In a series of graphics posted by the promotion on Instagram, 'The Kicking Machine' recounted the hardships he endured just to be able to go to school, saying:
"Just getting money for school each day, every single baht was difficult to come by. Back then, just getting 5 baht (USD 0.15) was considered a lot to me."
Scroll through the entire post below:
The 29-year-old Thai superstar has posted 15 wins in 17 forays, with five total finishes, inside the ONE Circle since his unforgettable February 2019 promotional debut against Lao Chetra.
The Kiatmoo9 Gym star pupil's ability to consistently put on barnburners while leaving the fight seemingly unscathed has fans and fighters alike putting him in their top-five list of pound-for-pound strikers in the current generation.
Superlek congratulates ONE 172 foe Nabil Anane
This past March at ONE 172, Superlek attempted to go up 2-0 in his head-to-head series with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. However, the Thai-Algerian star surprisingly handed him a unanimous decision defeat.
Taking to his Instagram after the loss, he gave the 6-foot-4 superstar his flowers and promised to be better in his next outing:
"Congratulations to my younger brother. Keep developing yourself. 🏆 For me, I have to apologize to the people who cheer me on. Whoever wants to curse, scold, or criticize me, do as you please. 🙏 I will improve and fix my losses, not make excuses. Then I will come back. I know best. SPL fights in its own style."