Superlek remains humble despite the heights he's reached: "I wouldn't consider myself a superstar”

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not allowing success to get the best of him and instead choosing to grind it out like the rest of the field.

‘The Kicking Machine’ signed with ONE Championship in 2019 and has steadily established himself as one of the top and reliable fighters in the promotion.

In 11 fights to date, he has won all but one, and earlier this year claimed the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. He is also the concurrent No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the flyweight division.

But despite all the success he has achieved, Superlek does not consider himself a superstar but more of a warrior who wants to continue giving his best.

The 27-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"I wouldn't consider myself a superstar in ONE Championship. I still want to keep doing my best in every fight, and yeah, I don't consider myself in that superstar level yet."

Check out the interview below:

Superlek gets back to action on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok. He will take on Russian Tagir Khalilov in the headlining flyweight Muay Thai match, part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Thai juggernaut is fighting on a short turnaround as it comes just three weeks removed from his last outing. It will also be his fourth appearance in ONE for this year alone, having fought as well in January and March.

Tagir Khalilov, meanwhile, is out to book his third straight victory after winning his last two matches in impressive fashion by way of finishes inside the opening round.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

