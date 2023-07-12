Superlek not worried about Tagir Khalilov’s nuclear power: “I already fought with many heavy hitters”

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 said he is not too worried about heavy-hitting Russian striker Tagir Khalilov in their scheduled fight this week, saying he had faced similar fighters like him in the past.

The two Muay Thai stars will headline ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It is part of a nine-fight offering which is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Heading into the marquee contest, Superlek said he recognizes that Tagir Khalilov packs a lot of power but he is unfazed by it as he had taken on heavy hitters many times before and succeeded in it.

‘The Kicking Machine’ shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I already fought with many heavy hitters. So, I think I can pass through him in this fight, too.”

Superlek, who concurrently is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division, is fighting on a short turnaround, having fought just three weeks ago.

He was last in action on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he knocked out towering opponent Nabil Anane in the opening round of their Muay Thai clash.

Despite the short turnaround, Superlek said he is in tiptop shape and ready to mix it up come fight night.

The upcoming showdown is actually the fourth appearance of the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout for 2023 alone. He began the year by claiming the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January against Daniel Puertas of Spain. Two months later, he successfully defended it against Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams.

Tagir Khalilov, for his part, also enters the match on a high, winning his last two fights by finishes in the opening round.

‘Samingpri’ stopped Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi by technical knockout (uppercut) in their showdown last December in Manila. He then knocked out (body shot) another Thai in Black Panther in March.

