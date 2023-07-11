Superlek targets finish of ‘strong and persistent’ Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12

Superlek Kiatmoo9 wants a quick night in the office when he takes on Tagir Khalilov in his next outing in ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will face Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai bout in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek, who’s often regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, said he wants nothing but a knockout finish against Khalilov in Bangkok.

Knockouts, however, aren’t that easily achieved, and Superlek knows that.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said:

“It depends on how the game will be going. To be honest, I want to finish him. But I know he is strong and persistent.”

Superlek, who holds a promotional record of 10-1, is 7-0 in his Muay Thai matches in ONE Championship.

An aggressive and relentless striker, Superlek is coming off two straight knockout wins in ONE Championship. The more recent of his highlight-reel wins was a first-round KO of 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month.

His other KO came in kickboxing when he dominated Danial Williams in three rounds to retain the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March.

Superlek, however, believes that Khalilov will be a different test altogether.

Khalilov is one of the gutsiest fighters in ONE Championship right now, and the Russian slugger will gladly take the punishment if it gives him an opening to land his own offense.

‘Samingpri’ started his ONE Championship tenure 0-2, the debut being a split decision loss to ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Despite his poor start, Khalilov bounced back with two first-round KOs over Thai stars Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. Those two wins ultimately earned Khalilov the unofficial nickname “Thai Killer” in the Muay Thai community.

ONE Fight Night 12, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

