Superlek on not rushing fight against Rodtang: “Our match can wait”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 isn’t prioritizing a fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Superlek and Rodtang are two of the most beloved and talented Muay Thai fighters on the planet. The Thai superstars were scheduled to fight in March this year, but unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ pulled out with an injury.

As a result, fans have returned to fantasizing about the must-see matchup. During an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Kicking Machine’ discussed a potential future fight against Rodtang and said:

“We believe that there are so many other great opponents around the world waiting for us. I feel like our match can wait.”

In the meantime, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has a different opponent to focus on. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will temporarily leave the division he runs and return to Muay Thai, where he holds a promotional record of 7-0.

On July 14, ‘The Kicking Machine’ makes a quick turnaround after defeating Nabil Anane on June 23. The Thai superstar has been matched up against Tagir Khalilov as ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video needed a last-minute main event.

The event will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Meanwhile, Rodtang Jitmuangnon last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares with a highlight-reel knockout to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. ‘The Iron Man’ is heavily linked to a fight with Takeru Segawa in the Japanese superstar’s ONE Championship debut.

Poll : 0 votes