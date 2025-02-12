Superlek says he's elated to have a big target on his back as a two-sport world champion: "I don't mind it"

Two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows plenty of up-and-comers, and battle-tested veterans will want a piece of him and his gold. But he's more than ready to send them packing and prove why he's the best in the business.

Ahead of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification war against interim king Nabil Anane, Nickynachat caught up with the Thai wizard to get his thoughts on whether he's worried by the fact that he has a long list of contenders waiting to unseat him from his throne.

Without fear in his eyes, 'The Kicking Machine' responded:

"I'm the champion. I don't mind it. Just like when I wasn't a champion, I wanted to fight for the championship. Now, that I'm a champion, everyone wants to fight me."

Watch the full interview here:

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is by no means cocky. His rather confident manner is built on the unprecedented success he enjoys in ONE Championship today.

Superlek heads into his five-round war against the young Thai-Algerian phenom on an 11-match winning streak, a run that includes his emphatic first-round knockout of Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

In his most recent fight, the Kiatmoo9 Gym man sent Jonathan Haggerty to the shadow realm in a matter of seconds at ONE 168: Denver with an elbow that helped him attain two-sport world championship status and a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Superlek is still in disbelief by his achievements in ONE Championship

In the same interview with Nickynachat, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion admitted that he's still lost for words by what he's accomplished in his career.

The 29-year-old continued:

"I never thought that I'd make it this far. I was a country kid who never held a million baht before. Then, one day, they announced it...I couldn't say anything. It felt like a dream. It's like everything flipped, from night to day."

Superlek vs Anane will be part of ONE Championship's epic return to Japan, ONE 172, inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

The entire card will be available live via watch.onefc.com. Tickets can be purchased here.

