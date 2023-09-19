Superlek says he’s 100 percent physically ready for Rodtang: “My body is getting better and better”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 says he has prepared well for his much-awaited showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon this week and is ready to mix it up.

‘The Kicking Machine', who is the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, will challenge ‘The Iron Man’ for the Muay Thai title long in his possession at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Superlek, who is the concurrent No. 1 flyweight Muay Thai contender, is angling to become a two-sport ONE world champion with a victory in his upcoming marquee title match.

In an interview clip posted by Antoine Pinto on Instagram, the 27-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout said:

“I have been getting ready for over a month. That’s enough, my body is getting better and better. Now I’m not worried because I don’t think anything of it. Practice only. I believe we are both ready for the 22nd.”

Watch the video post below:

Superlek has been battle-tested of late, having competed in four fights already this year, which he won all in convincing fashion.

He won the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in January by defeating Daniel Puertas of Spain by unanimous decision. He then successfully defended it in March by knocking out Australian Danial Williams.

In June, he KO’d towering Nabil Anane in their flyweight Muay Thai clash before stopping Russian Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout in their catchweight Muay Thai match in July.

Rodtang, 26, for his part is defending his world title for the sixth time at ONE Friday Fights 34. He became flyweight Muay Thai king in August 2019 by defeating erstwhile champion Jonathan Haggerty by unanimous decision.

He was last in action in May in the United States, knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.