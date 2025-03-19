Superlek says Nabil Anane rematch will look a lot different from first fight: "He also has a lot of confidence now"

Reigning double ONE champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes that his upcoming sequel with Nabil Anane on March 23 at ONE 172 in front of the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan will be a different type of fight than their first meeting in June 2023.

Superlek and Anane will meet again to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Ahead of the match, the former spoke to ONE Championship for an interview and discussed the latter's improvements, as he stated:

"Nabil has improved a lot in terms of physical conditioning. He also has a lot of confidence now, and that could play a big part in the ring."

Since that first bout, 'The Kicking Machine' piled up five more wins and became part of the exclusive club of fighters who captured two 26-pound golden belts under the promotion.

On the other hand, the Thai-Algerian star has also swept his succeeding assignments to set the stage for this gigantic showdown.

Superlek banking on his experience to neutralize Nabil Anane's youth at ONE 172

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative has laid down his biggest edge against the Team Mehdi Zatout-affiliated, and he plans on doubling down on it on fight night.

According to the 27-year-old Thai superstar, his experience could eclipse the youth advantage of Anane, especially if their match goes the full five rounds.

Superlek mentioned this during his recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization:

"As for my advantage, it's definitely my experience. I'm a veteran in this sport. If the fight goes on for five rounds, I might have an advantage because I've fought in five-round title fights before."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per-view. The event will take place inside the legendary halls of the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

