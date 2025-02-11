Superlek says ONE Championship is the ultimate proving ground after collecting "almost every professional Muay Thai belt"

Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9 almost gave up his professional career when he experienced a tough eight-fight losing streak. But thankfully, he tweaked his training regimen and decided to give it one more shot.

In a recent interview with Nickynachat, Superlek shared that he trained harder to become a better fighter, as he stated:

"Yes. After those eight losses, I came back to train harder. I trained more and decided to give it another chance."

Because of these changes in his fight preparations, 'The Kicking Machine' found the breakthrough in his career and went on to collect almost every major Muay Thai title before finding a home in the world's largest martial arts organization, as he added:

"I kept fighting five-round matchups. I won a championship at a normal boxing arena. I won almost every belt in five-round fights. I only missed two major belts. I collected almost every professional Muay Thai belt then I entered ONE Championship."

Watch Superlek's full interview here:

Before joining the ONE Championship roster, Superlek won major Muay Thai titles, including the Lumpinee Stadium title, the WBC Muay Thai belt, and the Nai Khanom Tom title.

Now, 'The Kicking Machine' is hailed as one of the best pound-for-pound pure strikers in the world, winning the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Additionally, he holds an incredible record of 15 wins and one defeat under the ONE banner.

Superlek names Rodtang classic as one of his most exciting and dramatic fights

When Superlek fought fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon, fans expected a war between them, and they didn't disappoint. The two striking maestros have left an indelible mark in the sport forever with their all-time classic fight.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative claimed that it was one of the best and most dramatic fights in the history of 'The Art of Eight Limbs':

"If we're talking about the most exciting fight, it would probably be Rodtang. It was the most historic fight. It was the fight everyone wanted to see. It was also the fight that caused me the most drama."

Superlek is also preparing for his highly anticipated rematch against Thai-Algerian star Nabil Anane on March 23 at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Anane has set the stage for this gigantic showdown by winning the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Nico Carrillo last Jan. 24 at ONE 170.

Fans can watch the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang spectacle via watch.onefc.com. The stacked card will air live from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

