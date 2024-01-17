Superlek seeking to “prove his strength” by beating hometown favorite Takeru at ONE 165 in Japan

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 did not hesitate to accept an opportunity to face arguably the best Japanese kickboxer on the planet today.

Following news of Rodtang Jitmuangnon pulling out of his scheduled bout against Takeru Segawa due to a hand injury, ‘The Kicking Machine’ gladly took his place and will now headline the promotion’s return to Tokyo, Japan.

On January 28, in the curtain closer of ONE 165, Superlek will defend his flyweight kickboxing throne against the hometown favorite inside Ariake Arena.

Speaking during the event’s press conference, Superlek said it was an honor to share the circle with an elite talent such as Takeru:

“I want to have a match in Japan, defeat the best in Japan, which is Takeru, and prove my strength.”

While Superlek has already accomplished a Hall of Fame-worthy career, he’s always eager to accept greater challenges to further cement his legacy.

The 28-year-old Thai wrecking ball already has 136 career victories and counting. He skyrocketed to global prominence in his last match, outlasting Rodtang at ONE Friday Fights 34 last year in what is billed as the Muay Thai bout of the century.

A win against a former multi-division K1 world champion will certainly grow his legend even more.

Superlek has decimated his last eight opponents

Riding the momentum of an eight-fight winning streak, Superlek is undoubtedly one of the hottest fighters in the promotion at the moment.

Apart from handing Rodtang his first loss in all-striking matches under the ONE banner, ‘The Kicking Machine’ also notched savage finishes over Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov during that stretch.

Will Superlek continue his path of destruction at ONE 165?

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.