Superlek sees peril in Kongthoranee's 'dangerous knockout power': "That could be a problem"

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek believes Konthoranee's "dangerous knockout power" could be a "problem" in their upcoming fight.

On June 28, ONE Championship will host a pay-per-view event, ONE Friday Fights 68, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. In the co-main event, Superlek looks to continue building momentum when he takes on Kongthoranee in an entertaining non-title flyweight Muay Thai matchup.

During an interview with ONE, 'The Kicking Machine' was asked about his upcoming opponent. Superlek was candid about believing Konthoranee is slower, but he did voice his respect for the Sor Sommai affiliate's power by saying:

Trending

"Although he's slower, as I mentioned before, I do think he has dangerous knockout power. If he times it right, that could be a problem."

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 68, Superlek is coming off back-to-back historic wins against Rodtang (Muay Thai) and Takeru Segawa (kickboxing). Meanwhile, Kongthoranee is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win against Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonbury, extending his winning streak to seven.

The ONE Friday Fights 68 pay-per-view main card can be purchased here.

Kongthoranee isn't the only hard-hitting opponent that Superlek is scheduled to fight

Superlek has faced many world-class opponents, but he can't overlook Kongthoranee. With that said, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is also booked for an opportunity to become a two-sport king within the next few months, which could take away from his focus on ONE Friday Fights 68.

On September 6, Superlek will challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the latter's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168. In October 2018, Superlek defeated Haggerty by second-round doctor's stoppage in another promotion.

With a win against Haggerty, Superlek would separate himself as arguably the greatest fighter in ONE Championship history. It'll be easier said than done, as 'The General' is coming off a legendary three-fight run against Nong-O (Muay Thai), Fabricio Andrade (kickboxing), and Felipe Lobo (Muay Thai).

ONE 168 goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for ONE Championship's return to North America. Tickets for the highly-anticipated event featuring several must-see matchups can be found here.