“The only plan I have for this fight is to win” - Superlek eyes fast, injury-free victory over Kongthoranee

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is not looking to overextend himself in his scheduled fight next week and will go for an early finish if possible. His priority is to not get injured, and take home the victory.

'The Kicking Machine' made this known in an interview with ONE Championship, in line with his flyweight Muay Thai clash against fellow Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superlek said:

"The only plan I have for this fight is to win, and not to get an injury. I will try to make it either quick, or injury-free -- one way or another."

Superlek's inclination not to overextend in the Kongthoranee fight is partly because he is set for a quick turnaround after, and will be challenging ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty in an all-champion title clash in the United States in September.

Prior to ONE Friday Fights 68, the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout was last in action in January, successfully defending the ONE flyweight kickboxing title against Japenese legend Takeru Segawa by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, also coming off a victory in his recent match is Kongthoranee, winning by decision over Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in April.

To catch ONE Friday Fights 68, check you local listings for its availability on your area.

Superlek believes Kongthoranee is a dangerous opponent

While he is out not to drain himself too much in his upcoming fight, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is also mindful not to be over confident against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, as he believes the latter is as dangerous as they get.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, who is also the concurrent No. 1 Muay Thai contender in the division, said the streaking Kongthoranee has the skillset and the drive to be a handful to any fighter.

'The Kicking Machine shared in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"His power is there, you can actually see. And since he entered ONE Lumpinee since he entered ONE Championship, he's on a win streak, as you can see. So now he's very confident, and he's on top of his game. So, of course, I would see him as dangerous."

Kongthoranee is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak and boasts of an 8-1 record in ONE Championship.