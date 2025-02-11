Superlek wants Rodtang rematch for vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title: "I believe it will happen"

Reigning two-sport, two-division ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 doesn't think a pair of 26 pounds of gold is adequate. 'The Kicking Machine' has sights on a Rodtang Jitmuangnon rematch and a shot at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative closed out his 2024 in style by joining an elite list of warriors who have attained two-sport supremacy in ONE Championship.

All he needed was a sneaky elbow that sent Jonathan Haggerty crashing to the canvas at ONE 168: Denver to add the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to his flyweight kickboxing crown.

Before that — and his dominant wins over Takeru Segawa and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai — the 29-year-old did squander his initial attempt at two-sport glory when he faced Rodtang in a fight billed as the biggest Muay Thai fight over the past 50 years at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

Though Superlek got his hand raised, he was ineligible to win his countryman's crown after failing to meet the flyweight limit during weigh-in day.

However, with Rodtang stripped off the gold too, after his own weigh-in drama in the lead-up to his title defense against Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November last year, the Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate thinks that the signs are looking good for a chance to run it back alongside 'The Iron Man.'

He told Nickynachat:

"Yes, yes. There's a chance [for me to fight Rodtang again]. In the future, I believe it will happen because right now the belt is vacant. So there's a chance."

Watch the full interview here:

Superlek and Rodtang have tough assignments on the horizon at ONE 172

Before any talk about a Superlek and Rodtang rematch, the Thai striking wizards must come out victorious in their respective assignments at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Rodtang headlines the promotion's gem of a card on March 23 in a five-round flyweight kickboxing duel alongside former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.

Superlek will unify his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against interim king Nabil Anane, who looks to avenge his only promotional loss to 'The Kicking Machine.'

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available on watch.onefc.com for fight fans on Sunday, March 23. Follow this link to purchase tickets.

