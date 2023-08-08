"Supplement industry is the dirtiest" - UFC exec Hunter Campbell reveals whopping amount spent on anti-doping and test thresholds

As reported by MMA Junkie, UFC's Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President Hunter Campbell has shared details about the promotion's annual expenditure on drug testing.

On August 1, Campbell made an appearance as one of the opening speakers at the ABC Conference in The Mirage in Las Vegas. During his time there, Campbell discussed various topics like the Power Slap League and the risk of CTE in MMA fighters.

Erik Magraken @erikmagraken Hunter C said no fighters in the UFC have had serious brain injury.



I told him several have suspected CTE. And that is serious brain injury.



He did not disagree.



I’ll call that progress.

At one point during his nearly 40-minute appearance, the UFC Executive Vice President spoke about the expenses incurred by the promotion every year on anti-doping and test thresholds.

Campbell also criticized the supplement industry and went on to say that due to advancements in technology, they had reached a level where it could be determined whether an individual has taken a banned substance accidentally or intentionally.

"We spend about $16 million a year on anti-doping. That includes the USADA program, full-time staff, Jeff Novitzky, the global world outreach, education, etc... From 2016 to today, we’ve completely revamped the program. Quite frankly, the supplement industry is the dirtiest industry in the world."

Hunter Campbell added:

"Most of the products and chemicals that exist in these substances coming from China and Mexico, these places. They’re manufactured at facilities that manufacture all sorts of terrible things. Overwhelmingly, what we found is when we get into these low picogram levels, for the most part with a lot of these substances, it’s not indicative of intentional use. What it’s indicative of is contamination. You couldn’t believe the rate at which we’ve seen it."

Hunter Campbell shares his thoughts on weight-cutting in MMA

The discussion around weight-cutting in combat sports has been going around for a long time. Many athletes have gone on record to criticize the practice, claiming it to be detrimental to a fighter's performance. Another argument is that it can provide an unfair advantage to one of the fighters.

During his appearance at the ABC Conference, Hunter Campbell also weighed in on the topic. Campbell shared a strong dislike for the practice and said that wished the particular process was not a part of MMA.

"I hate weight-cutting – absolutely hate it. I wish there was a world which existed where weight cutting wasn’t part of the sport, but you’re never going to do it. It’s until some level of technology, I think, advances where you can really fix it in a way that makes sense. Everybody is always going to look some advantage."