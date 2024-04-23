"Supporting me and helping me" - Bakhromjon Ruziev emphasizes Conor McGregor's impact from sparring sessions to being managed by Paradigm Sports

Undefeated bantamweight mixed martial artist Bakhromjon Ruziev discussed Conor McGregor's impact on his career and their association with each other.

Ruziev mentioned how he was introduced to McGregor through a friend and has trained with him ever since. He has also gone on to sign with McGregor's friend Audie Attar's Paradigm Sports, a talent management company.

In an interview with The AllStar, Ruziev praised 'The Notorious' for supporting him and said:

"We start training with Conor McGregor and we did training and yes, till now we are together with Conor... And I signed contract with his management company and so yeah, I’m so happy for that. It’s big opportunity also and he’s supporting me always. He’s a nice guy and friendly. Yeah, very very nice guy. I really really respect him, so yeah, helpful, always positive."

Ruziev also credited McGregor for motivating him to get back to competing professionally:

"This is also one reason it made me like strong again to go back to the cage. So this is also I can say, reason. This is also big reason, this is also big motivation, He’s supporting me and helping me, he’s giving advice. I became his team now so I’m happy for that. Now I need to work on this and I need to show my skill. I need to work hard... He changed my life brother."

Ruziev is undefeated across four fights since his debut in 2022.

Check out Bakhromjon Ruziev's full comments on Conor McGregor below (7:59):

Coach John Kavanagh discusses Conor McGregor's return to action

Conor McGregor's much-awaited return to the octagon is set against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.

The bout will headline the International Fight Week event and will mark McGregor's first fight since July, 2021. However, his longtime coach John Kavanagh does not believe ring rust to be an issue as he commented on McGregor's technique being 'sharp as ever'.

In a recent interview with SevereMMA, Kavanagh said:

"He's looking super slick. He's come back on the mats as sharp as ever. Of course, we've got to get the rounds in and the conditioning up so as to be ready for competition, but his technique is as sharp as ever."

Kavanagh also stated that the team has amped up the preparations and the number of sessions. Meanwhile, Bakhromjon Ruziev also confirmed that he will be a part of McGregor's UFC 303 fight camp.

Check out John Kavanagh's full comments on Conor McGregor below (9:48):