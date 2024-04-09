"Surely it’s the Trevor Wittman gloves" - Fans speculate as UFC 300 weigh-in schedule teases new equipment reveal

The UFC 300 weigh-in day schedule recently sent MMA fans into a frenzy. The timetable for the weigh-ins shows that the UFC has planned a special equipment announcement for the day, with many speculating that the promotion will reveal new gloves for its fighters.

MMA journalist John Morgan reported the news on X and indicated that the weigh-ins will take place at the Apex and include a "new UFC equipment announcement and presentation" segment.

Fellow MMA reporter Amy Kaplan also took to X and reported that the UFC planned to debut new gloves on Friday after the official UFC 300 weigh-in ceremony. She wrote:

"There will be a "New UFC Glove Launch presentation" on Friday after the official weigh-ins. It's unclear if this will be special branded gloved for the event or actually a new design of the gloves."

Fans soon flocked to Morgan's post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan speculated that the new gloves would be MMA coach Trevor Wittman's unique design and wrote:

"Surely it's the Trevor Wittman gloves."

Another fan wrote:

"Please be new gloves."

One user speculated that the new equipment could be groin cups and wrote:

"Finally the hat steel cups!!!!"

UFC 300 official weigh-in ceremony: Date, time, and all you need to know

UFC 300 is undeniably one of the biggest, if not the biggest, fight card in promotional history. The milestone event is set to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features a stacked fight card with a host of blockbuster matchups for fans to enjoy.

One day before the event, the UFC will host the ceremonial weigh-ins at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 12. It will be free and open to the public. As mentioned above, fighters will officially weigh in at the Apex before that.

Fans in America will be able to watch the ceremonial weigh-ins on April 12 at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET. British fans can stream the event at 12 a.m. BST on April 13. Meanwhile, Indian fans can watch the weigh-ins on April 13 at 4 p.m. IST.

The UFC 300 event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill with a Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan women's strawweight championship contest in the co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will battle it out for the BMF title.

