Trevor Wittman MMA gloves: How is Justin Gaethje's coach's design different from the UFC?

Justin Gaethje's coach Trevor Wittman's ONX MMA gloves named the 'X-Factor' have been praised by many in the MMA community as they appear to solve several of the problems posed by the current UFC gloves.

Eye pokes are an issue that has plagued the sport of MMA for quite some time. It has resulted in several fights getting stopped midway or one fighter gaining an unfair advantage over the other.

But Trevor Wittman's gloves appear to solve this issue and can also possibly help fighters avoid wrist injuries.

ONX gloves are designed to curve inwards organically and make a fist. This prevents fighters from spreading their fingers and causing (intentionally or accidentally) an eye poke. The gloves also have a strapping system that supports the wrist and its ligaments, preventing fighters from injuring their wrists.

The palm and wrist area of these gloves does not have any leather. Instead, a different material is used to avoid slipping within the gloves, which could potentially lead to injuries.

A few years ago, former UFC champion Rashad Evans made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. During his time on 'The Joe Rogan Experience', Evans introduced the UFC commentator to the new gloves designed by Wittman.

Showcasing the 'X-Factor' glove, the former champion listed down its qualities in front of Rogan on the podcast.

"This allows your hands to stay in a natural fist-locked position... curved right away. If you see the strapping system in there so that you don't get that boxing break in your hands, it keeps everything all the muscles, ligaments and bone in place. So in that way when you're punching, everything is in form", said Rashad Evans.

Check out Rashad Evans' comments from the 0:50 mark below:

Trevor Wittman MMA gloves: Why hasn't the UFC struck a deal with the MMA coach?

Several MMA personalities like Justin Gaethje, Joe Rogan and Belal Muhammad have showered praise on Trevor Wittman's ONX MMA gloves.

Years later, however, there is still no sign of the 'X-Factor' gloves being possibly introduced in the UFC. According to the MMA coach, this has to do with the issue of ownership of the patent of the glove design.

During an appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' Wittman shared that the UFC wanted to own the design patent which resulted in the deal falling through between the two parties.

