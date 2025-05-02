"Surgery on the surgeon" - Fans marvel at Superbon's clinical one-shot knockout of an Italian legend to capture first ONE gold

ONE Championship fans are still raving about Superbon's career-defining knockout of Italian icon Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021 to win his first ONE world championship.

Taking place in the show-closer of ONE: First Strike, the Thai standout battled 'The Doctor' for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, with both men throwing strikes as if there was no tomorrow.

20 seconds into the second round, Superbon caught Petrosyan lacking during an exchange and sent him to sleep instantly with a hellacious head kick.

Rewatch the highlights of their fight below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Despite this moment happening four years ago, fans are still in shock at how easily the 34-year-old landed the fight-ending blow.

They wrote in the comments section:

"Surgery on the surgeon."

"Man that took forever. Well timed ⚡"

"Damn he crucified him 🥵"

"Its more impressive against who he does!!!"

"My fave of all time it was so sick in real time."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Arguably the greatest knockout of his career, this is one of the big reasons why underestimating the head honcho of Superbon Training Camp is a losing game for any of his foes.

Superbon currently focused on preparing for unification bout

With Masaaki Noiri's ascent to ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion status in March at ONE 172, Superbon is already preparing for their impending unification bout. However, he is not concerned one bit about what the Japanese standout brings to the table.

In a recent interview with Thai local media, the 145-pound kickboxing king explained why he feels confident about his chances at winning as early as now:

"I've faced Grigorian, who hits way harder, and who attacks you non-stop for five rounds. And Petrosyan was much harder, too. So I can handle it."

Watch the entire interview below:

