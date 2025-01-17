Surging lightweight contender issues brutal critique on $50K performance bonuses ahead of UFC 311 : "Needs to be updated"

Renato Moicano is set to make his return to the octagon this weekend as he faces Beneil Dariush at UFC 311. It will mark his first bout of 2025 after putting together an impressive three-fight win streak in 2024, culminating with a second-round TKO victory over Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Fight Night 243 in September.

The No. 10-ranked lightweight, who is on a four-fight win streak overall, has won over fans with his comments on his desire to earn as much money as possible. He recently reiterated that stance while expressing his stance that the $50,000 performance bonus given to fighters is not enough and needs to be updated. Speaking to Caroline Pearce of UFC on TNT Sports, Moicano was asked if getting a bonus is important to him. He responded:

Trending

"To be honest, with this inflation, this bonus kind of needs to be updated, you know? $50k is not the same as like ten years ago, but it will still be good to make some extra cash."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on the $50k performance bonuses ahead of UFC 311 below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Moicano has been open about his desire to earn as much money as possible during his fighting career. He has received just two performance bonuses since making his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 58 in December 2014.

Moicano's most recent bonus came when he earned Performance of the Night for his first-round submission against Cub Swanson at UFC 227 in August 2018. Both of Moicano's bonuses have come while competing in California and he will look to earn another $50,000 as he fights in the state for the third time at UFC 311 this weekend.

Renato Moicano reveals that he purchased $10k more in Bitcoin ahead of UFC 311

Renato Moicano has been open about his stance on Bitcoin, advocating for fans to purchase the cryptocurrency. Ahead of his UFC 311 return, he revealed that he purchased an additional $10,000 worth of Bitcoin as the price dropped last week. The No. 10-ranked lightweight took to X, stating:

"Just bought 10k in btc! Enjoys this dip not gonna last long probably ! #bitcoin".

Moicano responded to a fan who questioned why he shared the information, predicting that the cryptocurrency is set to explode soon:

"Because if Trump fulfills his promises on the first day BITCOIN will explode! Telling this to people that don’t have exposure to bitcoin yet! Maybe this is the last opportunity! This is not financial advice! Study bitcoin".

Check out Renato Moicano's comments on purchasing Bitcoin and his follow-up X post below:

The price of one Bitcoin had dropped over $5,000 on the day of Moicano's purchase, falling from $102,390 to $96,926. It has since risen back over $100,000. United States President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.