Surging middleweight contender Marvin Vettori confused by the UFC ranking system

With the recent shake-up of the middleweight division following UFC Vegas 22, Marvin Vettori is unable to make sense of the UFC ranking system. The Italian fighter is currently ranked No. 6 in the middleweight division and is set to fight No. 5 ranked Darren Till at UFC Vegas 23.

Derek Brunson has moved into the 'Top 5' bracket following his unanimous decision victory over surging prospect Kevin Holland. Marvin Vettori, who is coming off a victory over Jack Hermansson, pointed out the flaws in the UFC ranking system, claiming that Brunson's No. 4 spot doesn't make sense.

Jack Hermansson was ranked No. 4 when 'The Italian Dream' faced him at UFC Vegas 16. The victory over the Swedish fighter bumped Marvin Vettori to the No. 6 spot. Meanwhile, Derek Brunson, who out-pointed No. 10 ranked Kevin Holland last weekend, has moved up three spots (at No. 4).

Confused by the preposterous ranking methodology adopted by the UFC, Marvin Vettori took to Twitter and ridiculed the recent alteration in the 185-lbs rankings.

Ok so I beat n4 to be n6

Till stayed off to be n5

Brunson beat n10 to be n4

Ranking also makes a lot of sense



This has to be one of those early April fools — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 23, 2021

Marvin Vettori also took a jab at his next opponent Darren Till, who continues to hold the No. 5 rank despite his lack of activity in the past year. 'The Gorilla' fought and lost to Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night 174 in August of 2020 and has been inactive since then.

Marvin Vettori takes a shot at Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland is facing a lot of backlash because of his lack of urgency during the fight against Derek Brunson. 'Trailblazer', known for his 'big mouth' gimmick, did not have an answer to Derek Brunson's NCAA Division 1 level wrestling. Holland chatted throughout the fight and seemed distracted as Brunson was on his way to a unanimous decision.

Marvin Vettori condemned the two fighters for their lacklustre performances last weekend. Reacting to Derek Brunson's bump in middleweight rankings, Vettori wrote on Twitter that both, Holland and Brunson, should be pushed back in the rankings.

I don’t see how this guy got n4.

Great joke 😂

With that performance both guys should of have been moved backward lol — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 23, 2021

Marvin Vettori is currently riding high on a four-fight winning streak with his last defeat coming at the hands of Israel Adesanya. If victorious against Darren Till on April 11th, 'The Italian Dream' can make a solid case for a title shot.