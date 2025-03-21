Surging welterweight draws parallel between Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov: "He looked human"

Shavkat Rakhmonov is more similar to Khamzat Chimaev than people may realize, according to Sean Brady. However, the similarity the American 170-pounder highlighted wasn't a positive one, which he explained in detail in a SHAK MMA interview ahead of his UFC London bout with Leon Edwards.

So, while conversing with the interviewer, who asked Brady for his thoughts on the perceptions of Ian Machado Garry and 'The Nomad' following their scrap, he made it clear that in his opinion, Rakhmonov's stock likely dropped. Though he admits he wasn't won over by Garry's efforts either.

"I mean, Ian's probably went up a little bit. Shavkat's might have went down, but it's hard to say that because supposedly Shavkat was hurt. Obviously, he is hurt, something's going on with him, but I thought Ian fought, I didn't... the first couple of rounds were very inactive and then they picked up a little bit in the end."

Thereafter, Brady highlights the similarity of Rakhmonov's hard-fought win to Khamzat Chimaev's difficult win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

"I wasn't overly impressed with either of them, to be honest. Shavkat was made out to be this boogeyman, and he looked a little bit human. Everyone's human, but he looked human in that, kind of like when Gilbert Burns fought Khamzat."

Check out Sean Brady's thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov (8:40):

Much was made about Rakhmonov prior to his UFC 310 outing with Garry, and he was long heralded as the next big thing at welterweight, despite his inactivity. Unfortunately, he had an underwhelming performance, despite winning. Moreover, his hype has taken even more of a hit as of late.

He was scheduled to face Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title at UFC 315, but withdrew due to injury and has since been replaced by Jack Della Maddalena.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's finishing streak ended at UFC 310

Before UFC 310, Shavkat Rakhmonov had a 100% finishing rate, having 8 TKOs/knockouts and 10 submissions on his then 18-0 record. However, when he took on Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310, that spotless run of form came to something of an end.

While Rakhmonov still managed to score a unanimous decision, it was a much more competitive fight than many had expected. Furthermore, it lacked Rakhmonov's signature hallmark: a finish.

