  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Surging welterweight draws parallel between Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov: "He looked human"

Surging welterweight draws parallel between Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov: "He looked human"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 21, 2025 21:47 GMT
shav
Shavkat Rakhmonov (left) has been compared to Khamzat Chimaev (right), but not favorably [Image Courtesy: @UFC_Asia via X/Twitter, and @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

Shavkat Rakhmonov is more similar to Khamzat Chimaev than people may realize, according to Sean Brady. However, the similarity the American 170-pounder highlighted wasn't a positive one, which he explained in detail in a SHAK MMA interview ahead of his UFC London bout with Leon Edwards.

Ad

So, while conversing with the interviewer, who asked Brady for his thoughts on the perceptions of Ian Machado Garry and 'The Nomad' following their scrap, he made it clear that in his opinion, Rakhmonov's stock likely dropped. Though he admits he wasn't won over by Garry's efforts either.

"I mean, Ian's probably went up a little bit. Shavkat's might have went down, but it's hard to say that because supposedly Shavkat was hurt. Obviously, he is hurt, something's going on with him, but I thought Ian fought, I didn't... the first couple of rounds were very inactive and then they picked up a little bit in the end."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thereafter, Brady highlights the similarity of Rakhmonov's hard-fought win to Khamzat Chimaev's difficult win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I wasn't overly impressed with either of them, to be honest. Shavkat was made out to be this boogeyman, and he looked a little bit human. Everyone's human, but he looked human in that, kind of like when Gilbert Burns fought Khamzat."
Ad

Check out Sean Brady's thoughts on Shavkat Rakhmonov (8:40):

youtube-cover
Ad

Much was made about Rakhmonov prior to his UFC 310 outing with Garry, and he was long heralded as the next big thing at welterweight, despite his inactivity. Unfortunately, he had an underwhelming performance, despite winning. Moreover, his hype has taken even more of a hit as of late.

He was scheduled to face Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title at UFC 315, but withdrew due to injury and has since been replaced by Jack Della Maddalena.

Ad

Shavkat Rakhmonov's finishing streak ended at UFC 310

Before UFC 310, Shavkat Rakhmonov had a 100% finishing rate, having 8 TKOs/knockouts and 10 submissions on his then 18-0 record. However, when he took on Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310, that spotless run of form came to something of an end.

While Rakhmonov still managed to score a unanimous decision, it was a much more competitive fight than many had expected. Furthermore, it lacked Rakhmonov's signature hallmark: a finish.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी