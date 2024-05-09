  • home icon
  "Surprised he didn't go for a takedown" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev breaks Conor McGregor's record on arcade punching machine

"Surprised he didn't go for a takedown" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev breaks Conor McGregor's record on arcade punching machine

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified May 09, 2024 05:02 GMT
Fans react to Islam Makhachev (inset) breaking Conor McGregor's (left) punching record
Fans react to Islam Makhachev (inset) breaking Conor McGregor's (left) punching record [Images courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram and @AliAbdelaziz00 on X]

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Islam Makhachev breaking Conor McGregor's record on an arcade punching machine. Last year, McGregor spent time with fans at his Dublin pub, the Black Forge Inn, where he was encouraged to demonstrate his punching skills.

'The Notorious' fired his famous left hand, cracking the punchbag. However, McGregor's strike received an embarrassingly low score of one, indicating that the equipment malfunctioned.

The 35-year-old tried again and got a much more reasonable score of 860, just short of the machine's 879 record.

Ali Abdelaziz recently took to X and shared a clip of Makhachev trying his hands on the arcade punching machine and surprisingly, he broke McGrgeor's record with a score of 973. With the following caption, he wrote:

''June 1 going down @ufc @MAKHACHEVMMA UFC 302''

Check out Islam Makhachev's punching power below:

Fans soon rushed to the comment section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Surprised he didn't go for a take down''

Another fan wrote:

''He ain’t gonna have time to wind up his shot against Dustin.''

Other fans mocked Makhachev, writing:

''Cheats at boxing games jsut like he does for weigh ins. Stand still and punch''
''Why not get a running start from down the street''

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of Ali Abdelaziz's post on X
Screenshot of Ali Abdelaziz's post on X

McGregor was expected to face Michael Chandler before the end of 2023, as they were opposing coaches in season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'. But the fight never materialized due to a variety of reasons.

However, following UFC 300, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed McGregor will face Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Makhachev, on the other hand, is set to defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Islam Makhachev's manager wants him to fight Conor McGregor

Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has pushed the lightweight champion to take Conor McGregor on in a matchup if it becomes available.

'The Notorious' has a long history with Abdelaziz and several members of Makhachev's camp, who were part of Khabib Nurmagomedov's entourage during his fight against the Irishman at UFC 229.

During an appearance on the Show Me The Money podcast, Abdelaziz hinted at a future Makhachev-McGregor fight. He said:

"Fight Conor McGregor right now? He [Makhachev] takes that for the easy money. He takes the easy money that is Conor McGregor.''

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (29:55):

youtube-cover

