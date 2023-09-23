"Sweden was never my friend" - Khamzat Chimaev reportedly set to represent UAE, surprised fans react

MMA fans have been reacting to the news that Khamzat Chimaev will reportedly no longer represent Sweden.

According to @homeoffight on Instagram, Chimaev will instead represent the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after gaining citizenship earlier this year. His bout against Paulo Costa at UFC 294 will also take place in Abu Dhabi, meaning 'Borz' is set for a home-crowd reception.

The 29-year-old was originally born in Chechnya, Russia but later moved to Sweden aged 18, alongside his mother and older brother. Chimaev would then start training at the Allstars gym in Stockholm from 2017, going on to represent Sweden during his UFC bouts.

The @homeoffight post that carried the news reads:

"Khamzat Chimaev is no longer representing Sweden, per his manager Majdi.❌ He now has UAE citizenship and will represent United Arab Emirates starting Paulo Costa fight at UFC 294."

The news has seen a mixed reaction from fans, with some questioning why Khamzat Chimaev appears to have turned his back on Sweden. One fan wrote:

"That's a lame move, that country gave him the opportunity to live there and become what he is today and now he turns his back on it."

Another fan stated that it is simply Chimaev following the money. They added:

"Going to where the money at."

Instagram user @hughroberson saw the funny side, hilariously writing a comment in the style Chimaev would speak:

"Sweden was never my friend."

Check out more reactions here:

Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could face Sean Strickland for the middleweight title

Michael Bisping has admitted that he could see Khamzat Chimaev leapfrog Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis for a title shot should he defeat Paulo Costa.

'Borz' is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 294, more than a year after his win over Kevin Holland last September. Chimaev will face fan-favorite Costa in a middleweight clash, with the Brazilian having also not stepped inside the cage since 2022.

Michael Bisping previewed the fight on his YouTube channel. Offering his two cents as a former champion of the division, 'The Count' said that he expects Chimaev to be handed a title shot should he put on an impressive performance:

"If Khamzat wins, is he fighting for the belt next? 'Cause I'll tell you what, Dricus du Plessis won't like it, Robert Whittaker won't, Izzy won't like it, Jared Cannonier won't like it! Sean Strickland, he might not like it either! But the reality is that if Khamzat Chimaev goes out there and can do what he does to everybody else, against Paulo Costa, there is your next contender for the middleweight title."

Catch Bisping's comments here (10:15):