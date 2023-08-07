"Swifties forever" - UFC’s Megan Olivi has blast with ex-fighter husband at 'living legend' Taylor Swift’s live concert

Megan Olivi has worked for the UFC since 2010 and is married to four-time flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez. The couple recently attended Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Olivi shared photos and videos of the night to Instagram, captioning the post:

"And I don’t know how it gets better than this. We had a marvelous time at The Eras Tour! .. swipe through to see us absolutely lose our minds (nope, not embarrassed!). Taylor Swift is the man 😉. She is a living legend. 3.5 hours, 40+ songs, and nonstop energy. The show is beyond fantastic.

"Not a moment goes by when I don’t feel grateful for this life and the ability to make these memories. I woke up with such a full heart, @joejitsu makes every moment the most fun and full of love. Swifties forever! #swifties #taylorswifterastour #taylorswift #erastour #karmasarelaxingthought #eras #sofistadium #sofieras #tswift"

Check out Megan Olivi's Instagram post below:

Fans reacted to the post with a variety of comments. @saving_private_bob commented on Benavidez appearing to be into the music, stating:

"No way Joe was actually into that lol Fair play to him for riding that wave, he's a better man than me"

@quesodilleys shared a similar sentiment, stating:

"Poor joe such a trooper lol"

@espo91296 and @helli0120 both commented on someone in the background of one of the videos:

"Lmao that girl behind you on the 3rd slide all hating! 😂"

"The woman in the background on 3 is not impressed by your performance 😂"

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, @thebigticket205, tagged Benavidez, commenting:

"@joejitsu you’re a swifty too! Yes! 💯 💯 💯"

@rjg_90 suggested a team up between Olivi and Swift, stating:

"I can see you doing a pretty game intro for T Swift as she walks out. The team up we need. 😂"

@xprimexinverse noticed the large crowd and asked:

"Wow! What was the capacity crowd? 😯"

Check out the best fan reactions to Megan Olivi's post below:

Fan reactions

How long has Megan Olivi been with Joseph Benavidez?

Megan Olivi has been with four-time flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez since 2009. The couple dated for five years before becoming engaged in 2014 and tying the knot the following year. Olivi and Benavidez do not currently have any children and it is unclear if they plan to in the future.

Benavidez last competed in mixed martial arts at UFC 259 in March 2021. He announced his retirement in September of the same year. The former flyweight title challenger retired with a professional record of 28 wins and eight losses.