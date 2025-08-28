Syko Stu health update: Professional wrestler reportedly showing signs of recovery after "talking a little bit" days after Raja Jackson incident

An individual who stopped Raja Jackson from further harming Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith), recently opened up about the victim's recovery process. He stated that Smith is awake and has begun to recall the early moments of the unfortunate incident.

Last Saturday, Jackson attacked Smith at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California. Fortunately, another wrestler named Douglas Malo intervened and stopped the 25-year-old from causing further damage. According to Malo's interview with USA TODAY, the U.S. Army veteran was rushed to the hospital after suffering facial injuries, including fractured teeth.

Malo recently spoke to TMZ Sports and shared updates on Smith's health condition, stating that the latter has begun to communicate and will recover soon:

''[Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He's talking a little bit. He's alert. He's still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that...I'm pissed at what he did to my friend. I'm pissed for him punching me in the face. I'm pissed for him that when I went to take him off and told him to calm down, he tried to double leg me. If he would have double legged me, he would have done the same thing to me that he did to Stu, you know?''

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the matter and Jackson could face serious consequences if Smith chooses to press charges against him for aggravated assault.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, who was disappointed with his son's actions, recently offered his apology in a live stream clip shared by Happy Punch on X.

Ex-Bellator fighter slams Raja Jackson for beating up Syko Stu

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dillon Danis voiced his displeasure with Raja Jackson for attacking Stuart Smith (stage name Syko Stu) inside a wrestling ring:

''To be honest, it’s hard to watch, but in a way, he might have something wrong, maybe like anger problems because, why would he do that?...So the guy obviously let him pick him up. And then slamming him like that is ridiculous...It’s hard to understand what happened, and it looks bad for us, too...'Rampage' is a legend, he’s a great guy. But if it wasn’t Rampage’s son, I’d be like, ‘That motherf*cker.’ But that shit’s f*cked up to do to someone, especially on an indy show like that.''

