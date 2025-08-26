"22 punches after a man is unconscious" - Ben Askren shares his thoughts on possible jail term for Raja Jackson

As social media is torn over the consequences Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja Jackson should face for his assault on pro-wrestler Stuart Smith, aka 'Syko Stu', Ben Askren is convinced that even jail time is a likely outcome for the disgraced MMA fighter.

Responding to a fan comment asking him whether the 25-year-old deserved to be behind bars for his beatdown on Smith, which has left the pro wrestler in critical care, Askren said:

"Likely. 22 punches after a man is unconscious could do serious long-term damage. Also, he would’ve done more had he not been stopped."

Check out Ben Askren's comments on Raja Jackson below:

Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @Benaskren Likely 22 punches after a man is unconscious could do serious long term damage. Also he would’ve done more had he not been stopped

For context, horrifying scenes unfolded when Jackson delivered a spine-chilling beatdown on 'Syko Stu' during a KnokX Pro wrestling live show.

What was meant to be a pre-planned bit, a double leg takedown, and a few fake punches, turned into real violence as Jackson forcefully slammed Smith onto the mat before unleashing a flurry of punches to his face.

This reportedly led the wrestler to flatline briefly, and as per an eyewitness testimony, choke in his own blood and teeth, necessitating immediate medical attention.

According to the aggressor's father, UFC legend 'Rampage', Raja's outburst was triggered by 'Syko Stu' hitting him on the side of the head in the lead-up to the match.

LAPD was reportedly called to the scene following the incident and has opened an investigation. Smith's brothers have since confirmed that the wrestler is stable but still in critical care.

Ben Askren joins Ryan Garcia's critique of streaming culture following the Raja Jackson debacle

Shortly after slamming Raja Jackson's beatdown of 'Syko Stu', Ryan Garcia took aim at streaming culture, criticizing the extent to which social media stars go to rack up views.

For context, Raja Jackson was live on Kick, while committing the assault on 'Syko Stu'. He has since been banned from the platform.

Ben Askren seconded the boxing star's observation on X, highlighting what may be prompting streamers to attempt increasingly controversial stunts:

"People love watching dumb s**t, so the streamers battle to see who can do the most stupid s**t!"

