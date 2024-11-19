  • home icon
Sylvester Stallone defends Mike Tyson’s decision to face Jake Paul, praising the “Oscar-winning” performance

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Nov 19, 2024 18:58 GMT
Sylvester Stallone praises Mike Tyson for performance against Jake Paul [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Sylvester Stallone recently defended Mike Tyson's decision to fight Jake Paul and lavished praise on the former heavyweight boxing champion. The Golden Globe winning actor noted that he supported Tyson's decision to step back into the ring at the age of 58.

'The Problem Child' dictated the pace of the fight en route to a unanimous decision win over 'Iron'. Following the bout, Tyson disclosed that he dealt with severe health issues in June and still managed to get back in shape and considered it a win that he was able to prepare for his bout and go the distance.

The 'Rocky' star recently took to his Instagram account and praised Tyson for overcoming obstacles throughout his life. Stallone mentioned that he understood why Tyson accepted the fight against Paul and complimented him on his determination:

"Sometimes you have to do things you have to, to sacrifice for the sake of helping your family. I have known this unbelievable athlete since he's 19 years old and what we saw was him giving one of the great Oscar winning performances of all time! So in conclusion, I'll take a line from 'Rocky', 'He's a wrecking machine, anything he touches it breaks badly'. Keep punching Mike, there will never be a man like you, a gladiator like you, and a soul like you! Keep punching champion of champions!"

Check out Sylvester Stallone's Instagram post regarding Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul below:

Mike Tyson had a cameo in 'Rocky Balboa'

In addition to Sylvester Stallone and Mike Tyson's longtime friendship, the former heavyweight boxing champion also had a cameo in 'Rocky Balboa'.

The franchise that made Stallone a household name also rejuvenated his career with the sixth installment in 2006. In Tyson's cameo scene, he is in attendance for the Mason 'The Line' Dixon vs. Rocky Balboa bout and exchanges words with Dixon, who was played by former light heavyweight boxing champion Antonio Tarver.

Check out Mike Tyson's cameo in 'Rocky Balboa' below:

