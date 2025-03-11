"T-City 4 the people" - Fans hail Brian Ortega after he cuts his hair off for a good cause

Fans reacted positively to Brian Ortega's generous act of donating his hair. Ortega, a former two-time featherweight title challenger, is known for his long, braided hair, which he showcases in the octagon during fights.

Recently, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of himself getting a haircut. In the caption, Ortega explained that he was cutting his hair to donate to Wigs for Kids, an organization that provides free, hand-tied wigs to children experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions.

The caption to the post read:

"I cut it all off!!! @wigs.for.kids thanks you for reaching back. This hair has a whole lot of fighting spirit in it. Can’t wait to see what kid gets this and armors them up to keep fighting through their battles."

Check out Brian Ortega's Instagram post below:

Fans commented on the post, praising Ortega for his gesture. However, some joked about his appearance, suggesting he resembled a stereotypical Karen after getting a haircut.

One fan wrote:

"Man of the people!!!"

Another commented:

"My daughter's wig came from wigs for kids. Appreciate you both."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

When Brian Ortega shared the thought process behind donating his hair for children's wigs

Brian Ortega's hair was one of the most distinctive features of his personality during his early UFC career. However, when 'T-City' returned to competition to face Chan-sung Jung at UFC Fight Island 6 in October 2020, his bald appearance at the weigh-ins surprised everyone.

During the post-fight press conference, a member of the MMA media asked Ortega about his decision to shave his head. Ortega explained that he had wanted to cut his hair for a while because maintaining it had become a hassle. As he was cutting weight for the event, he had a change of heart and decided to donate his hair for children's wigs. Ortega stated:

"I was cutting weight and I was like, bro, I feel like sh** and there are some people that are going through some things right now... I visited countless children's hospitals, met a lot of kids, who, were sick with cancer... While I was suffering [during weight cut], I was like, man, I have to deal with this for a little bit. Some people don't have that choice, they have to deal with it every day..."

Ortega said that he asked his teammates for the clippers and cut his own hair completely, stating:

"I just went for it. I went straight for it, and I was like, we're going to donate this. That's it. It's done."

Check out Brian Ortega's comments below (4:19):

